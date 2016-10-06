CIC supremacy on the line as St. Teresa travels to Tuscola

DECATUR -- The top two teams in the Central Illinois Conference are set to meet in week seven as undefeated Tuscola hosts undefeated St. Teresa.

"The kids are really excited about this one," St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said. "They got blown out over there last year, I think they're excited and ready to play some really good competition."

Both teams have forced double-digit turnovers through the first six weeks of the season. The turnover battle could be the key to the game.

"They force a lot of turnovers, capitalize on them, and really make some things happen in the kicking game. We've got to win those two battles - the turnover battle, and the special teams battle. We've put a little extra emphasis on our special teams this week." Ramsey said.