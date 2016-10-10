Dee Brown resigns from position at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN -- Illini basketball legend Dee Brown is stepping down from his position as director of player development and alumni relations.

"After much thought, I've made the tough decision to leave my position," Brown said on his Twitter account. "I will always have love for my school and basketball program. I have grown so close to the coaches and players and want nothing more than to see them have a successful season. I hope everyone understands this can be a difficult time for my family right now. We thank you in advance for respecting our privacy."

Brown joined the athletic department in July 2015 as a special assistant to the AD, before accepting a position on the basketball staff in April.