Cold front brings rain back to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- A cold front marching though the Midwest will be the culprit for showers and storms across the area Wednesday afternoon.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says most of the morning looks to be dry, before the front arrives later in the day. He says clouds will increase after noon with the rain becoming more likely as the front approaches.

Rainfall amounts don't look terribly impressive with many models hinting at less than 0.50" when all is said and done Thursday morning.

Del Rosso says the front will be more successful at dropping temperatures as numbers will be in the low 40s by Thursday morning with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s.

