Pana readying for senior night showdown with Vandalia

PANA -- First place in the South Central will be on the line when Pana (7-0) and Vandalia (6-1) square off Friday night.

It will be the final regular season home game for 19 Pana seniors, a group that's helped turn the Panthers into a South Central powerhouse.

"They're a really special group because they've been in big time games the last two seasons," Pana head coach Trevor Higgins said. "We haven't had to really have any pep talks this week, the kids have just been ready to go."

