State golf set to get underway Friday

The state golf finals get underway Friday across central Illinois.

Decatur will play host to the girls tournaments, with the 1A finals taking place at Red Tail Run, and the 2A finals taking place at Hickory Point.

The 1A field features Charleston's Lauren Chappell. The SMU commit will look to capture her third individual state title.

The 2A field features five local finalists: Kira Wolf (Mattoon), Anna Carter (SHG), Natcha Koonmee (SHG), Madison Humke (Glenwood), Mia Hayasaki (Champaign Central).

The boys tournaments will take place in Bloomington-Normal. Prairie Vista in Bloomington will play host to the 1A tournament. Weibring at Illinois State will host the 2A tournament.

Monticello and Bismarck-Henning will compete in 1A. Champaign Central and Mattoon will compete in 2A.

For complete results throughout the boys tournament click here. For girls results click here.