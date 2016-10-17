Illini preparing for big challenge at third ranked Michigan

QB Chayce Crouch is in line to start in his first ever trip to Ann Arbor, MI

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois will have their hands full this Saturday with No. 3 Michigan.

"This week we have to be on our 'A' game," sophomore quarterback Chayce Crouch said. "For us to go in there and do something special we've really got to prepare harder than we ever have. We've really got to come in with the mindset that we're a good enough team to win and that's what we plan on doing."

Head coach Lovie Smith says the Wolverines will present a new kind of challenge for his young team.

"The offensive attack we're going to see this week is different from what we've seen," Smith said. "We've played a lot of spread offenses that spread you out, trick you a little bit, but not a lot of down hill two back type plays. We're going to get that this week."