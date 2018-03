DECATUR -- Casey-Westfield product Nicco Stepina threw for 344 yards and 6 touchdowns, helping Millikin beat Augustana (2-5, 1-4) 43-35 Saturday night.

Shelbyville product Jordan Smith caught 2 TD's, while Memphis native Gerald Perry stuffed the stat sheet with 177 yards receiving and 2 TD's.

The Big Blue (3-3, 2-2) return to action Friday at Carroll University.