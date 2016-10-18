Macon Co. Conservation hosting backyard wildlife event

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation District is offering a free event to help children and adults rediscover backyard wildlife.

Magnificent Mammals will take place at the Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday, November 5 at 10 AM.

Those interested are invited to come feel the furs of native mammal species. Some of these species include raccoons, skunks, opossums, foxes and coyotes. Participants will also learn how these wild animals prepare for the winter.

The program is free, but pre-registration is required. Those wanting to attend should register on the Macon County Conservation District website by November 4.