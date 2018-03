High school football playoff pairings: 37 local teams qualify

The 2016 IHSA football playoff pairings have been released.

All first round games involving teams in the WAND coverage area can be found below.

CLASS 1A

(13) Oakwood-A.P. @ (4) Aquin - Saturday, 1:30 pm

(12) LeRoy @ (5) Hiawatha - Saturday, 1:00 pm

(14) Salt Fork @ (3) Stockton - Saturday, 3:00 pm

(16) Oblong @ (1) Tuscola - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(13) Red Hill @ (4) LSA - Saturday, 1:00 pm

(12) Calhoun @ (5) Arcola - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(15) Cumberland @ (2) St. Teresa - Saturday, 1:30 pm

(10) Athens @ (7) Pawnee - Friday, 7:00 pm

(14) Warrensburg-Latham @ (3) Argenta-Oreana - Saturday, 1:00 pm

CLASS 2A

(10) El Paso-Gridley @ (7) GCMS - Friday, 7:00 pm

(12) Johnston City @ (5) Maroa-Forsyth - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(10) Shelbyville @ (7) Carmi-White Co. - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(14) St. Thomas More @ (3) West Hancock - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(11) Sangamon Valley @ (6) Bismarck-Henning - Saturday, 6:00 pm

CLASS 3A

(16) SJ-O @ (1) IC Catholic - Saturday, 4:00 pm

(9) Mercer County @ (8) PBL - Saturday, 3:00 pm

(14) Marine Military @ (3) Westville - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(11) Clark @ (6) Monticello - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(16) Auburn @ (1) Newton - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(9) Marshall @ (8) Pana - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(13) East Alton-Wood River @ (4) Carlinville - Friday, 7:00 pm

(12) Hillsboro @ (5) Williamsville - Saturday, 1:00 pm

(10) Tolono Unity @ (7) Vandalia - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(14) Beardstown @ (3) North Mac - Saturday, 1:00 pm

CLASS 4A

(9) Taylorville @ (8) Alton Marquette - Friday, 7:00 pm

(13) Richland County @ (4) Mt. Zion - Friday, 7:00 pm

(12) Civic Memorial @ (5) Rochester - Friday, 7:00 pm

CLASS 5A

(9) Jacksonville @ (8) Eisenhower - Saturday, 1:00 pm

(12) Mahomet-Seymour @ (5) Centralia - Saturday, 2:00 pm

CLASS 6A

(9) Perspectives Coop @ (8) Danville - Saturday, 2:30 pm

(13) Glenwood @ (4) Crete-Monee - Saturday, 2:00 pm

(15) Normal West @ (2) Sacred Heart-Griffin - Friday, 7:00 pm