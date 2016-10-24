Sunshine expected to start week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- High pressure sitting to our north will continue to spill plenty of sunshine across central Illinois to start the week.

However, StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says northeasterly winds will keep high temperatures in check. After starting the 40s, numbers climb into the low 60s Monday afternoon. While that is cooler than Sunday afternoon, average highs for late October sit in the low to mid 60s.

Outside of a few extra clouds, Del Rosso says Tuesday looks to be quiet too before the next chance for rain returns Wednesday.

Be sure to stay with WAND-TV and wandtv.com/weather for the latest forecast.