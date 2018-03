The Illini are going back to a training camp-style schedule, two-a-day practices, for the first half of their bye week.

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith struck up a friendship with Cubs manager Joe Maddon when both were working in Tampa a couple years ago.

Smith calls Maddon a good friend, and he's rooting for his Cubs to beat the Indians.

