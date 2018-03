GREEN BAY, WI -- Former Illini Geronimo Allison has made it to the pros.

The rookie wide receiver was promoted to the Green Bay Packers active roster from the practice squad Monday.

Allison signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent back in May.

The tall, athletic receiver finished his Illinois career with 106 receptions, 1,480 yards, and 8 touchdowns in 24 games.