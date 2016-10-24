Ramsey on Wright: "I don't think I've seen any better"

St. Teresa sophomore running back Jacardia Wright busts through the Warrensburg-Latham defense on Friday night in a rout over the Cardinals.

DECATUR -- Cumberland will have their hands full with St. Teresa star running back Jacardia Wright in the first round of the IHSA playoffs Saturday.

Bulldogs head coach Mark Ramsey, who's coached some great players during his hall of fame career, says Wright is one of the best he's ever seen.

"As a pure running back, I don't think I've seen any better," Ramsey said. "There's always things we need to improve on from pass blocking to run blocking, but he's gotten a lot better at taking care of those little details. But as far as carrying the ball, and moves, and power, and speed, he's right up there."

The Bulldogs and the Pirates are set for a 1:30 kickoff at St. Teresa.