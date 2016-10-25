New weather satellite launch delayed

CAPE CANAVERAL -- Because of impacts from Hurricane Matthew in early October, the launch of U.S.'s new weather satellite has been delayed.

GOES-R, the latest in weather satellite technology, was supposed to go up in space November 4, 2016; however, it has been pushed back until November 16, at the earliest. That date is pending approval from the 45th Space Wing.

According to the satellite launch web page, officials continue to assess the infrastructure and facilities needed for launch to see if any damage was done that could compromise a safe take off.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says they will provide an update as new details become available.

For more information on the satellite, visit www.goes-r.gov.