Hospitals suggest Trick-or-Treat precautions

Emergency room workers are encouraging families to take simple safety precautions when Trick-or-Treating.

Hospitals report seeing more injuries around Halloween, many caused by mundane and preventable problems.

“Nationally, what they see is the injury rate goes up,” said nurse Michelle Bovyn at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. “We have more emergency room visits around Halloween, either from pumpkin carving or kids running in costumes.”

Bovyn recommends making sure that costumes fit, that they can be walked in and that they can be seen at night. Others also recommend that toy daggers and swords be short, soft and flexible.

Bovyn said healthcare professionals also encounter people with allergic reactions to costume makeup.

“A lot of kids have never worn makeup before, and then you put some sort of product on their skin and you don’t know how it’s going to react, and then you’ve covered their whole face with it,” Bovyn said. “We would suggest, if you’re going to do something like that, at least test it on (a small patch of) skin before you use it.”