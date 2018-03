CHAMPAIGN -- Minnesota outscored Illinois 19-3 in the fourth quarter, spoiling homecoming in Champaign with a 40-17 win.

Rodney Smith (Minnesota) rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeff George Jr. (Illinois) completed 16 of 34 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in his first career home start.

Click the video above for highlights and a postgame report from Champaign.