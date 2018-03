CHAMPAIGN -- It wasn't the blowout fans were expecting, but Illinois was able to hold off Washington University 82-75 in their first exhibition game Sunday.

Maverick Morgan led Illinois with 20 points (8-10 FG). Michael Finke added 13 points. Malcolm Hill and Jalen Coleman-Lands chipped in with 11 a piece.

Tracy Abrams started and played 23 minutes in his first game back after missing the last two seasons with a torn ACL, and a torn Achilles.

Click the video above for highlights!