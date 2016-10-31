Lovie Smith refutes report that he's miserable in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN -- There's nothing fun about losing six of your first eight games, but on Monday Lovie Smith refuted an ESPN report that he's "miserable" in Champaign.

"Am I happy right now with where we are? No, no one on our football team is happy with where we are right now," Smith said. "Our time in Champaign, it's a little bit bigger than just where we are right now. We're going to win a lot of games eventually....as I said after the game Saturday, not many of us should be happy about where we are right now, but we're going to do something to fix it."

Smith's Illini will look to get back in the win column Saturday against a Michigan State team that's lost six games in a row.