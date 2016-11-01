November starting with near-record warmth

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday afternoon will come close to setting new daily records across central Illinois.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says Tuesday would be the warmest November day since November 1, 2000 when highs hit 80 in Decatur. All-time records for November 1 in central Illinois date as far back as 1933 when highs were in the low 80s.

Del Rosso says the unseasonably warm weather is thanks to strong southerly winds ahead of a cold front. That front is expected to pass Wednesday night bringing rain and cooler temperatures to end week. Highs by Thursday will be back in the low 60s, closer to average.

