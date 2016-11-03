No forecast chill despite cold front

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Despite Wednesday night's cold front featuring heavy rain and severe storms, temperatures will remain above average for the next several days.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the warm weather pattern will continue as the jet stream remains well to the north into Canada. He says this ridge set-up prevents any cold, Arctic air from dipping into the Midwest.

High temperatures compared to numbers earlier in the week will be cooler, however afternoon readings in the 60s still remain above the early November average in the upper 50s. Del Rosso says this will hold true for the next seven days and possible beyond.

