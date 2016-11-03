Danville police investigate Popeye's robbery

Danville Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Popeye’s restaurant late Wednesday.

Police say that around 11:39 p.m., officers were called to the restaurant at 3530 North Vermilion Street. Workers there told police they were closing the business for the night when they were approached by a male dressed all in black, wearing a mask and displaying a handgun.

The employees were forced back into the building and the suspect demanded money. The suspect left after being given an undisclosed amount of money. No shots were fired, and the employees were unharmed.

Police say the male was wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

The Danville Police are continuing their investigation. They ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.