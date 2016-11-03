Cubs Fans Flock to Stores for World Series Championship Merchandise

Springfield - Not having a World Series title since 1908, many Chicago Cubs fans do not own memorabilia that contains the words Cubs and World Series champions.

However, after a 8-7 win in Cleveland, that is now possible, and fans are eating it up.

Since early Thursday morning Cubs fans have been snagging official World Series championship shirts at Pro Image Sports inside Springfield's White Oaks Mall.

For store employees, while business has been great with Cubs fans all season long they anticipate plenty of big sales between now and Christmas.

"Obviously this year, with the start they get off to, it was pretty amazing, so it definitely helped our sales. To see a World Series champion logo, 2016, and a Cubs logo, it's going to be crazy. I've been here for 15 years to wrap my mind around how crazy this is going to be, not only today, but moving forward over the next few weeks and couple months here," said Chad Bigelow of Pro Image Sports.

Chad Bigelow also said that more, new official Cubs World Series championship merchandise, including the official hat, should be available later this week, possibly as early as Friday.