Illinois building chemistry ahead of second exhibition

CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini are getting ready for their final preseason tune-up - an exhibition game against Lewis.

Head coach John Groce says he'd like to see more of a junkyard dog mentality from his team after they only beat Washington-U by seven points in their first exhibition game.

Groce added that one of the main goals this game is to get everyone on the same page.

"Our plan was to try to get everybody ready to roll and available for that first game the other day, and we executed that," Groce said. "Now I want to take the next step and get synchronization, and get guys acclimated, and take care of the ball better, and do all those things that we need to do to be more competitive."

Illinois and Lewis will tip off at 7 pm Friday.