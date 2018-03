November 10th - Decatur

Macon County History Museum

5580 N. Fork Road

At the Macon County History Museum you can find out about the County’s history and explore the Prairie Village with a one-room schoolhouse from the 1860s, an 1850s log house, various period buildings and a 1922 railroad caboose. Tours, short films, month exhibits and more await you.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Dawn Sterling will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6pm.