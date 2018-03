November 11th Lincoln

Lincoln Heritage Museum

1115 Nicholson Road

At the Lincoln Heritage Museum you can experience the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. The Museum’s mission is to “interpret for the public the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln and the world in which he lived—particularly as it pertained to Illinois.”

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Kathleen Cohen will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6pm.