November 14th Jacksonville

Governor Duncan Mansion

4 Duncan Place

Governor Duncan was the fifth elected governor of Illinois serving from 1834 to 1838. He and his wife, Elizabeth built this home in 1834 and it served as the executive mansion during his term of office. The Mansion is open Memorial Day through Labor Day.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Dawn Sterling will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6pm.