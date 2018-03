CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois sophomore linebacker Tre Watson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday.

Watson is the first Illini to win the award since Tavon Wilson in 2011.

The Tampa, Florida native racked up a career-high 16 tackles, and 1.5 tackles for loss against Michigan State Saturday.

Watson is now averaging 10.2 tackles per game during conference play, which is third best in the Big Ten.