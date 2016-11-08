A rainy Election Day on tap -- again

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After an arduous campaign season, Election Day 2016 is upon us and we're being greeted with some gloomy weather.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says scattered showers will push through Tuesday morning before things start to dry up into the afternoon. He says a cold front passing by is the culprit for the rain, as well as the cooler air in the forecast.

When it comes to weather on Election Day in central Illinois, Del Rosso says it turns out to be a bit on the soggy side. Of the last 10 general and midterm elections, rain has fallen on 7 of them. If you include this year, 8 out of the last 10 have seen precipitation.

As for high temperatures Tuesday, numbers in the afternoon will climb into the low 60s before generally staying in the 50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend as well.

