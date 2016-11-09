Duckworth wins Senate race

Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth beat incumbent Republican Mark Kirk in their race for U.S. Senate.

Duckworth earned 2,901,903 votes (54.4 percent) while Kirk earned 2,143,631 votes (40.2 percent).

In a speech Tuesday night Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran and former Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Duckworth made reference to people in difficult circumstances around Illinois: laid-off steelworkers in Granite City, Chicago youth who cannot afford to leave gangs and combat veterans who cannot find steady work.

“While there will be disagreements with my friends on the other side of the aisle—which is healthy—I pledge to start with the presumption that my colleagues, regardless of party, love this country as much as I do,” Duckworth said.