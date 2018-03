GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Millikin survived and advanced past #22 Ohio Northern (25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 17-15) in the first round of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament Thursday.

Erin Syversen led the Big Blue with 18 kills, 21 digs, and 4 service aces.

Millikin will face the winner of Wittenberg/Bethany in the next round, Friday at 3:30.