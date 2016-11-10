Maroa-Forsyth readies for big challenge in 2A quarterfinals

MAROA -- For the first time ever, Maroa-Forsyth and DuQuoin will meet in the high school football 2A playoffs Saturday.

DuQuoin, a southern Illinois powerhouse, has traditionally played in 3A. They'll have the size advantage over Maroa-Forsyth, but that's nothing new for a Trojans team coming off their first year in the Sangamo.

"Everybody we play is bigger than us, so it's not anything different, but it is a concern," Trojans head coach Josh Jostes said.

DuQuoin handed top seed Tri-Valley their first loss of the season in the 2nd round, while Maroa-Forsyth survived a back and forth shootout at Eldorado.

"They (DuQuoin) remind me, sort of, of the Westville team we played last year in the playoffs. They have a big physical tight end, a bunch of athletes on the field."

Click the video link above for a preview of the match-up.