St. Teresa High School Honors Alumni Veterans with Recognition Wall

St. Teresa High School in Decatur is honoring alumni military service with a recognition wall. The recognition wall displays more than 400 names of alumni who served in the United States military, including the Navy, Army, Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, and Marine Corps.

The names represent alumni who have served from 1931 to those who are currently serving for our country.

Alumni who served, past and present, shared their stories of when they fought for our freedom at a recognition ceremony at the school today.

St. Teresa's CEO, Dr. Kenneth C. Hendriksen, says he hopes when students pass the honorary wall in the hallway, they remember those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom.

"Our students, everyday, when they come to the lunch room they're going to see that wall there," explains Hendriksen. "They'll see the portraits with the graduates right across. It means something. You can tell, with the students in attendance, that they were in our world history classes and our U.S. history classes. They came to just see the ceremony. I'm proud. That's St. Teresa."

The recognition wall was made possible by the memorial fund for Dustin Reinhart, who graduated from St. Teresa in the class of 2009. He served in the U.S. Air Force.