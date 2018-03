CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois improved to 2-0 with a 79-64 win over Northern Kentucky Sunday.

Malcolm Hill led the way with 40 points and 12 rebounds, becoming just the sixth player in program history to reach the 40 point mark in a single game.

Michael Finke chipped in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Illini return to action Tuesday when they host D-II school McKendree.