GOES-R satellite set to launch this Saturday

CAPE CANAVERAL -- Following a series of delays, GOES-R, the latest in weather satellite technology, is scheduled to launch this Saturday (Nov. 19).

According to the latest web update, the satellite loaded on an Atlas V rocket is set to lift off at 4:42 p.m. CST. Scientists say the spacecraft has been encapsulated inside a payload fairing for protection during the climb through Earth’s atmosphere aboard the rocket vehicle on the way to orbit.

The GOES-R spacecraft will fly more than 22,000 miles above Earth where it will constantly monitor Earth's weather conditions and space weather coming from the Sun.

NASA says they will be streaming the launch live on NASA TV seen online at http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/#public.



For more information on the satellite, visit www.goes-r.gov.