Illini have plenty to play for on Senior Day

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois has been eliminated from bowl contention, but Lovie Smith says there is still a lot on the line this Saturday against Iowa.

"This used to be our main rival, the University of Iowa...so to finish up the season this way, there's a lot to play for, and then just your pride. There are two more opportunities to play good football," Smith said.

Saturday also marks the final home game for 24 Illini seniors, including Dawuane Smoot and Wes Lunt. Click the video link above for their thoughts on Senior Day.