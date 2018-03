Eight teams in the WAND coverage area will be in action Saturday in the high school football semifinals.

Here is the schedule:

CLASS 1A

St. Teresa @ Hardin Calhoun - 1:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Shelbyville @ Maroa-Forsyth - 1 pm

CLASS 3A

IC Catholic @ Monticello - 3 pm

Carlinville @ North Mac - 2 pm

CLASS 4A

Canton @ Rochester - 6 pm

CLASS 6A

St. Laurence @ Sacred Heart-Griffin