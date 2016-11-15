Family: Local soldier hurt in Bagram attack

A soldier from Central Illinois was among those hurt in a suicide bombing at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan Saturday, her family reports.

The attack, which officials said was carried out by a Taliban bomber dressed as a laborer, killed two American contractors and two soldiers, including 20-year-old Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt of Tamaroa, Illinois in Perry County.

26-year-old Maggie Bilyeu of Owaneco was injured in the attack, suffering a broken leg and shrapnel wounds, her cousin said Tuesday morning. Bilyeu was flown to Germany and later transferred to Maryland, where she underwent surgery Tuesday morning, family members said.

Family members reported Bilyeu has been in the Army just more than a year. They said they have already heard from veterans and others asking how they can help; a GoFundMe site had raised more than $1,000 by Tuesday morning to cover expenses.

The Army could not confirm any information on Bilyeu’s injuries because of privacy laws, an Army spokesperson said.