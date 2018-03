Authorities arrested a Milford man Monday night for the murder of restaurant owner Jesus “Jessie” Cintora.

Randy E. White, 19, was arrested when Milford Police and Iroquois County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home where White was staying, police reported. White was charged with first-degree murder and was being held Tuesday on a $1 million bond.

Iroquois County deputies responded to a report of a burglary at Cintora’s restaurant, the Milford Family restaurant, early Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found the building had been entered and later found Cintora’s body on the ground a block from the restaurant.

One woman who worked with Cintora described him as having a bubbly personality and being a pleasure to work with.