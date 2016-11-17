Tilmon puts coaches, fans at ease with Illini signing

Click the video above for WAND's report from Jeremiah Tilmon's signing ceremony in East St. Louis!

EAST ST. LOUIS -- Illini fans can take a deep breath, five-star prospect Jeremiah Tilmon is now officially committed to Illinois.

The consensus national top 25 recruit verbally committed to Illinois back in July, but had everyone wondering if he changed his mind after not putting pen to paper on signing day last week. Tilmon put those questions to rest Wednesday during a signing ceremony/press conference at the East St. Louis High School library.

"I had personal things that I had to deal with so basketball took a back seat for a little while," Tilmon said. "I remained committed to Illinois the entire time. I'm so excited to continue to represent the orange and blue."

Tilmon is the highest rated recruit of the John Groce era, and is the first five-star player to sign with Illinois in the last seven recruiting classes.