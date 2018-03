The annual Shelbyville Festival of Lights opens Friday night in the city’s Forest Park.

The drive-through light display opens at 5:30 Friday evening and runs through January 1. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sundays through Thursdays and from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Friday’s festivities also include a soup supper at the Shelby County Senior Center in Forest Park starting at 5 p.m.

For more information and directions, click here.