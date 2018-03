Click the video above for highlights and post-game reaction from Illinois' win Friday night.

CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini improved to 4-0 with an 89-69 win over Detroit Mercy in the opening game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday night.

Malcolm Hill, the reigning Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, led the way with 25 points.

Tracy Abrams stayed red hot, scoring 15 points.

Illinois will host Winthrop Monday night.