Click the video above for highlights and reaction from the 2A semifinal game between Maroa-Forsyth and Shelbyville!

MAROA-- Maroa-Forsyth jumped out to a 20-0 first half lead over Shelbyville and never looked back, earning a trip to state with a 48-8 win over the Rams.

The Trojans will face Deer Creek Mackinaw in the class 2A title game Friday at 1 pm.