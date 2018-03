Click the video above for highlights and reaction from St. Teresa's big win over Hardin Calhoun.

HARDIN-- In Mark Ramsey's first year at the helm, the St. Teresa football program is doing something it hasn't done in thirty years.

The Bulldogs clinched a trip to state for the first time since 1986, with a 34-20 win over Hardin Calhoun in the 1A semifinals.

St. Teresa will face undefeated Forreston in the title game Friday at 10 AM.