Leonards propel Rochester, SHG to state championship games

SPRINGFIELD -- After a one year hiatus, the Leonards will be returning to Champaign Thanksgiving weekend.

Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin punched their tickets to state with big wins in the semifinals Saturday.

Derek Leonard's Rockets rolled past Canton 49-21 in the 4A semifinals, while Ken Leonard's Cyclones took down St. Laurence 28-16 in the 6A semifinals.

Rochester will face Johnsburg in the 4A title game Friday at 7 pm.

SHG will square off against fellow undefeated Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge in the 6A title game Saturday at 1 pm.