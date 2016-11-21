Golden State's Shaun Livingston reminisces about Decatur Turkey Tourney days

PEORIA -- It was a special homecoming for Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston this weekend.

Livingston attended the grand opening and dedication ceremony for a new gym at Concordia Lutheran School (K-8), his Alma mater. The Peoria native helped make the project a reality, by donating $1 million dollars.

WAND had the chance to ask Livingston about his central Illinois days, and his memories of playing in the Decatur Turkey Tournament. Click the video above to hear what the former Peoria Central star had to say!