Johnson, Winthrop stun Illinois in OT

Click the video above for highlights and reaction from Illinois' 84-80 OT loss to Winthrop.

CHAMPAIGN -- Keon Johnson exploded for 38 points, helping Winthrop upset Illinois 84-80 in overtime Monday.

The Eagles (3-1) went on a 10-0 run at the end of regulation to force overtime. The Big South preseason favorites outscored the Illini (4-1) 14-10 in OT to finish off the comeback win.

Michael Finke led the Illini with 18 points. Tracy Abrams added 17, and Malcolm Hill had 14 (all in the first half).

In his first game back from suspension Leron Black played 20 minutes, and scored 10 points.

Illinois will look to bounce back Thursday against West Virginia in Brooklyn, New York.