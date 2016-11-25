AG warns of dangerous products for kids

Attorney General Lisa Madigan is warning families about dangerous children’s toys and products in her annual Safe Shopping Guide.

The guide (available here) details 84 products that were recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission since January, including toys, cribs, furniture, clothing and other products for children. Madigan pointed to ten recalls of self-balancing scooters or hoverboards that can cause the products to catch fire or explode.

“I urge you to read through this guide as you begin your holiday shopping,” Madigan wrote in a letter attached to the guide. “It’s important to take time to ensure that you do not have dangerous recalled products in your home and take appropriate precautions when purchasing new toys and products for children…”

Madigan said her office has issued the guide every year since 2007, when 44 million units of children’s products were recalled.