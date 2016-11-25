No shortage of clouds for Black Friday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- A grey Black Friday is on tap for central Illinois as plenty of clouds blanket the area.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a quick-moving system passing by is to blame. He says rain or snow will not be an issue for shoppers out and about as the clouds will not be bringing any precipitation.

According the forecast, high pressure returns Friday night clearing the clouds after the sun goes down. That means sunshine will be the rule for Saturday. Del Rosso says more clouds move back into town Sunday with rain falling by Sunday night.

Be sure to stay with WAND-TV and wandtv.com/weather for the latest forecast.