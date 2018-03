Click the video above for highlights from the championship, and third place games!

DECATUR -- Bolingbrook overcame an 18-11 second quarter deficit to beat Eisenhower 69-42 in the championship game of the Decatur Turkey Tourney Saturday.

In the third place game MacArthur beat Mt. Zion 82-66.

Southeast topped Harvey Thornton 70-52 in the fifth place game.