Illini not pushing panic button ahead of Big Ten/ACC showdown with NC State

CHAMPAIGN -- Thanksgiving week was not a good one for the Illini.

It started Monday with an overtime loss to Winthrop, continued with a 32-point drubbing against West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, and ended with an 11-point loss to Florida State on Friday.

Opportunities are dwindling for quality non-conference wins. Head coach John Groce and the players insisted Monday they're not worrying about their tournament resume this early in the season.

Click the video above to hear from Tracy Abrams and Te'Jon Lucas as they prepare for Tuesday night's home game against NC State.